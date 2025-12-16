Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ) Chairman Sells $292,000.00 in Stock

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ – Get Free Report) Chairman John Sr Calamos, Sr. sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total value of $292,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman owned 38,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,728.20. This represents a 34.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Price Performance
CPZ traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.75. 65,022 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,253. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.93. Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has a fifty-two week low of $14.50 and a fifty-two week high of $16.82.
Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 12th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th.
About Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust
Calamos Investments is a global investment firm committed to excellence in investment management and client services. A global investment platform with focused, experienced teams, specialized by investment discipline. Serving the needs of institutional and individual investors since 1977. Offering a range of global investment solutions to work with a client’s asset allocation framework.
