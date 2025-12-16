Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ) Chairman Sells $292,000.00 in Stock

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ – Get Free Report) Chairman John Sr Calamos, Sr. sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total value of $292,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman owned 38,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,728.20. This represents a 34.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Price Performance

CPZ traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.75. 65,022 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,253. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.93. Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has a fifty-two week low of $14.50 and a fifty-two week high of $16.82.

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 12th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th.

Institutional Trading of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust

About Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 52.1% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust during the first quarter worth $157,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust during the third quarter valued at about $171,000.

Calamos Investments is a global investment firm committed to excellence in investment management and client services. A global investment platform with focused, experienced teams, specialized by investment discipline. Serving the needs of institutional and individual investors since 1977. Offering a range of global investment solutions to work with a client’s asset allocation framework.

