Insider Selling: NextNRG (NASDAQ:NXXT) Director Sells 23,859 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Dec 16th, 2025

NextNRG Inc. (NASDAQ:NXXTGet Free Report) Director Daniel Ronald Arbour sold 23,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.25, for a total value of $29,823.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 145,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,312.50. This represents a 14.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Daniel Ronald Arbour also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, December 9th, Daniel Ronald Arbour sold 27,891 shares of NextNRG stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.31, for a total value of $36,537.21.
  • On Monday, December 1st, Daniel Ronald Arbour sold 42,109 shares of NextNRG stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.31, for a total transaction of $55,162.79.

NextNRG Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NXXT traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.43. 1,647,805 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 663,901. NextNRG Inc. has a one year low of $0.93 and a one year high of $4.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.53 million, a PE ratio of -0.71 and a beta of -0.53.

NextNRG (NASDAQ:NXXTGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $22.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.93 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NextNRG

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in NextNRG in the first quarter valued at about $96,000. Veracity Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of NextNRG during the second quarter valued at $34,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in NextNRG during the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in NextNRG in the third quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NextNRG by 131.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,049,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 595,448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of NextNRG in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised NextNRG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on NextNRG in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of NextNRG to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on NXXT

NextNRG Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NextNRG, Inc engages in the provision of fuel delivery services. It provides app-based interface customers with the ability to select the time and location of their fueling. It offers diesel, red diesel, and REC-90. The company was founded by Yehuda Levy and Michael D. Farkas on March 28, 2019 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

Recommended Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for NextNRG (NASDAQ:NXXT)

Receive News & Ratings for NextNRG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextNRG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.