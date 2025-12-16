Insider Selling: NextNRG (NASDAQ:NXXT) Director Sells 23,859 Shares of Stock

NextNRG Inc. (NASDAQ:NXXT – Get Free Report) Director Daniel Ronald Arbour sold 23,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.25, for a total value of $29,823.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 145,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,312.50. This represents a 14.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Daniel Ronald Arbour also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, December 9th, Daniel Ronald Arbour sold 27,891 shares of NextNRG stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.31, for a total value of $36,537.21.
- On Monday, December 1st, Daniel Ronald Arbour sold 42,109 shares of NextNRG stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.31, for a total transaction of $55,162.79.
NextNRG Stock Performance
NASDAQ:NXXT traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.43. 1,647,805 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 663,901. NextNRG Inc. has a one year low of $0.93 and a one year high of $4.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.53 million, a PE ratio of -0.71 and a beta of -0.53.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On NextNRG
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in NextNRG in the first quarter valued at about $96,000. Veracity Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of NextNRG during the second quarter valued at $34,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in NextNRG during the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in NextNRG in the third quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NextNRG by 131.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,049,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 595,448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.56% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of NextNRG in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised NextNRG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on NextNRG in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of NextNRG to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.50.
NextNRG Company Profile
NextNRG, Inc engages in the provision of fuel delivery services. It provides app-based interface customers with the ability to select the time and location of their fueling. It offers diesel, red diesel, and REC-90. The company was founded by Yehuda Levy and Michael D. Farkas on March 28, 2019 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.
