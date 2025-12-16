Seadrill (NYSE:SDRL) Stock Price Down 7% – Should You Sell?

Seadrill Limited (NYSE:SDRL – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $29.78 and last traded at $29.75. Approximately 415,959 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 937,571 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.99.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. SEB Equity Research set a $33.00 price target on shares of Seadrill in a research note on Monday, September 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on Seadrill from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 10th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Seadrill in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Seadrill from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Seadrill in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.60.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.81 and a beta of 1.59.

Seadrill (NYSE:SDRL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.43). Seadrill had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 0.10%. The firm had revenue of $363.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.56 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Seadrill Limited will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Seadrill by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust increased its holdings in shares of Seadrill by 13.7% during the third quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 2,942 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in Seadrill by 9.8% during the first quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,162 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Seadrill by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,615 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Seadrill by 18.8% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,521 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Seadrill Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore drilling services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Floaters, Jack-up rigs, and Other. The Floaters segment encompasses drilling, completion, and maintenance of offshore exploration and production wells. the Jack-up Rigs segment includes drilling contracts relate to jack-up rigs for operations in harsh and benign environments in shallow water.

