Globalstar (NYSEARCA:GSAT) Shares Down 6% – What’s Next?

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEARCA:GSAT – Get Free Report) shares traded down 6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $64.26 and last traded at $64.93. 509,037 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 898,512 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.05.

Globalstar Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of -2,128.07 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.22.

Institutional Trading of Globalstar

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in Globalstar in the first quarter valued at $213,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globalstar during the first quarter worth about $1,915,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Globalstar in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,611,000. Long Focus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Globalstar during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,718,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Globalstar by 403.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 727,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,169,000 after acquiring an additional 582,776 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.89% of the company’s stock.

About Globalstar

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Central and South America, and internationally. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications.

