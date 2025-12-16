Mitsubishi Chemical (OTCMKTS:MTLHY) Stock Price Up 7.8% – Should You Buy?

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:MTLHY – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 7.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $29.21 and last traded at $29.21. Approximately 118 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 723 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.10.

Mitsubishi Chemical Trading Up 7.8%

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.23. The company has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.89 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

About Mitsubishi Chemical

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation provides performance products, chemicals, industrial gases, health care products, and other products in Japan and internationally. It operates in five segments: Specialty Materials, Industrial Gases, Health Care, MMA, and Basic Materials. The Specialty Materials segment offers performance polymers, soarnol, gohsenol, sustainable polymers, and engineering plastics; coating materials, additives, and fines; packaging, industrial and medical, acetyl, and polyester films; engineering shapes and solutions, carbon fiber and composite materials, and fibers; aqua, life, and infrastructure solutions; and semiconductor, electronics, and battery materials.

