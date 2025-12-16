Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG) Sees Large Volume Increase – What’s Next?

Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 78,488 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 260% from the previous session’s volume of 21,820 shares.The stock last traded at $239.42 and had previously closed at $240.28.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.7%

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $237.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $224.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.82 and a beta of 1.17.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 24th were issued a $0.5084 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 50.0%.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF

About Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. RWA Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,930 shares in the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 9,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 12.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anderson Financial Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (VTWG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap growth stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on EPS growth estimates and historical sales growth. VTWG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

