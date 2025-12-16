Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG) Sees Large Volume Increase – What’s Next?

Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 78,488 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 260% from the previous session’s volume of 21,820 shares.The stock last traded at $239.42 and had previously closed at $240.28.
Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.7%
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $237.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $224.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.82 and a beta of 1.17.
Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 24th were issued a $0.5084 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 50.0%.
Institutional Trading of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF
About Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF
The Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (VTWG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap growth stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on EPS growth estimates and historical sales growth. VTWG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- 3 Insider Moves You Shouldn’t Ignore Heading Into 2026
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- 3 AI Names With Big Buybacks: GEV, PSTG, and LSCC Signal Confidence
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Western Digital’s Nasdaq-100 Entry Caps Its AI-Driven Comeback
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.