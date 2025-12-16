Xtrackers International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:HAUZ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Xtrackers International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:HAUZ – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 246,268 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 249% from the previous session’s volume of 70,556 shares.The stock last traded at $23.4710 and had previously closed at $23.47.

Xtrackers International Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.40 and a 200 day moving average of $23.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $913.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 0.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xtrackers International Real Estate ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Xtrackers International Real Estate ETF stock. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Xtrackers International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:HAUZ – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Xtrackers International Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The Xtrackers International Real Estate ETF (HAUZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of global real estate stocks, excluding the US, Pakistan, and Vietnam. HAUZ was launched on Oct 1, 2013 and is managed by Xtrackers.

