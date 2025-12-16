Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) Hits New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRFHF – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1,834.78 and last traded at $1,832.2150, with a volume of 6053 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1,813.99.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FRFHF. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fairfax Financial in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Fairfax Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 31st. National Bankshares reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fairfax Financial in a report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fairfax Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,681.49 and a 200 day moving average of $1,724.90. The company has a market capitalization of $40.18 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $52.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $41.00 by $11.04. The firm had revenue of $8.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.57 billion. Fairfax Financial had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 15.01%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. will post 166.85 EPS for the current year.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Property and Casualty Insurance and Reinsurance, Life insurance and Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

