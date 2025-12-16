Stifel Nicolaus Issues Positive Forecast for Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) Stock Price

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $92.00 to $98.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential upside of 45.72% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen upgraded Mirum Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mirum Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.50.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MIRM traded up $3.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 561,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,326. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.27 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.99. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $36.88 and a one year high of $78.54.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.15. Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 16.47% and a negative net margin of 8.78%.The company had revenue of $133.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Mirum Pharmaceuticals will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Mirum Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIRM. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 76.4% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period.

About Mirum Pharmaceuticals

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidate is LIVMARLI (maralixibat), an orally administered and minimally absorbed ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is approved for the treatment of cholestatic pruritus in patients with Alagille syndrome in the United States and internationally.

