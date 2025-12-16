Sirios Resources (CVE:SOI) Shares Down 9.1% – Here’s Why

Sirios Resources Inc. (CVE:SOI – Get Free Report) shares traded down 9.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. 1,163,203 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 158% from the average session volume of 450,314 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

Sirios Resources Stock Down 15.2%

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.08 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 9.59. The firm has a market capitalization of C$54.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.00 and a beta of -0.44.

About Sirios Resources

(Get Free Report)

Sirios Resources Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral resources in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Cheechoo gold project that consists of three non-contiguous blocks comprising 306 claims covering an area of 157 square kilometers in Quebec.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sirios Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirios Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.