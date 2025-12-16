Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) Given New $1,155.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $1,069.00 to $1,155.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.88% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. DA Davidson set a $810.00 price target on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Wall Street Zen raised Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $875.00 to $1,140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comfort Systems USA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $914.25.

FIX stock traded down $5.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $963.46. 152,688 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 458,708. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.98 billion, a PE ratio of 40.80 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $926.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $741.80. Comfort Systems USA has a 52-week low of $276.44 and a 52-week high of $1,036.67.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The construction company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $713.90 million for the quarter. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 43.59% and a net margin of 10.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Comfort Systems USA will post 16.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO William George III sold 4,370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $958.88, for a total value of $4,190,305.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 39,824 shares in the company, valued at $38,186,437.12. This represents a 9.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Laura Finley Howell sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $996.16, for a total value of $996,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 7,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,907,518.08. This represents a 11.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 26,028 shares of company stock worth $25,381,151 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIX. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 30 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Comfort Systems USA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Eastern Bank bought a new stake in Comfort Systems USA during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

