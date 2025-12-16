Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Given New $136.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $130.00 to $136.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective indicates a potential downside of 9.66% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on EXPD. Bank of America upgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Barclays upped their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 8th. UBS Group upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $138.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $128.80.

EXPD stock traded down $1.02 on Tuesday, reaching $150.55. 316,883 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,350,221. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $134.05 and a 200-day moving average of $123.52. The firm has a market cap of $20.18 billion, a PE ratio of 26.30, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.15. Expeditors International of Washington has a twelve month low of $100.47 and a twelve month high of $155.04.

In related news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.17, for a total transaction of $201,255.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 6,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $825,279.67. This represents a 19.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Emmert sold 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.25, for a total value of $730,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 6,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $874,797. This trade represents a 45.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 733.9% during the third quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,887,853 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $231,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661,457 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 2nd quarter worth $111,222,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 3rd quarter worth $113,194,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 17.1% in the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 6,279,825 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $717,470,000 after acquiring an additional 918,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 64.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,920,927 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $235,486,000 after acquiring an additional 749,993 shares during the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

