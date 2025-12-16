Freddie Mac (OTCMKTS:FMCC) Shares Down 6.3% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Freddie Mac (OTCMKTS:FMCC – Get Free Report) traded down 6.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.46 and last traded at $9.55. 1,200,885 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 4,112,436 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.19.

FMCC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush upgraded Freddie Mac from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.35 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Freddie Mac in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Freddie Mac from $4.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.45.

The company has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -992.00 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.46.

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation operates in the secondary mortgage market in the United States. It operates through two segments, Single-Family and Multifamily. The Single-Family segment purchases, securitizes, and guarantees single-family loans; and manages single-family mortgage credit and market risk, as well as manages mortgage-related investments portfolio, single-family securitization activities, and treasury functions.

