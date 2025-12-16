Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) Shares Down 7.9% – Time to Sell?

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) shares fell 7.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $40.50 and last traded at $40.4280. 1,246,680 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 2,447,873 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMKR. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Amkor Technology from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Amkor Technology from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Amkor Technology from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Amkor Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Amkor Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amkor Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.63.

Amkor Technology Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.45. The firm has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.53 and a beta of 1.99.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 4.77%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. Amkor Technology has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.380-0.480 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Amkor Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.0835 per share. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 3rd. This is a positive change from Amkor Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is presently 26.40%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amkor Technology news, EVP Mark N. Rogers sold 20,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.69, for a total transaction of $633,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 23,862 shares in the company, valued at $756,186.78. The trade was a 45.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.68, for a total value of $316,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 346,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,983,424.32. The trade was a 2.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $1,558,000. 26.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Amkor Technology by 83.5% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Amkor Technology by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Amkor Technology by 91.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Caerus Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amkor Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Faithward Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Faithward Advisors LLC now owns 128,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,648,000 after buying an additional 2,326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.76% of the company’s stock.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services; flip chip scale package products for smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory digital baseband, and as applications processors in mobile devices; flip-chip ball grid array packages for various networking, storage, computing, automotive, and consumer applications; and memory products for system memory or platform data storage.

