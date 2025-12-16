ENGIE (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Shares of ENGIE – Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGIY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 265,502 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 21% from the previous session’s volume of 220,205 shares.The stock last traded at $25.56 and had previously closed at $25.67.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ENGIY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ENGIE in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ENGIE in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on ENGIE in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ENGIE in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of ENGIE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Get ENGIE alerts:

View Our Latest Report on ENGIY

ENGIE Price Performance

About ENGIE

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.17 and its 200-day moving average is $22.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

(Get Free Report)

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. It operates through Renewables, Networks, Energy Solutions, FlexGen, Retail, Nuclear, and Others segments. The Renewables segment comprises renewable energy generation activities, including financing, construction, operation, and maintenance of renewable energy facilities using various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, onshore wind, photovoltaic solar, offshore wind, and geothermal.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ENGIE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENGIE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.