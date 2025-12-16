Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Sees Large Volume Increase – What’s Next?

Shares of Marks and Spencer Group PLC (OTCMKTS:MAKSY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 343,356 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 111% from the previous session’s volume of 162,392 shares.The stock last traded at $8.8580 and had previously closed at $8.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MAKSY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada cut Marks and Spencer Group from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Citigroup upgraded Marks and Spencer Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Get Marks and Spencer Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MAKSY

Marks and Spencer Group Trading Up 1.5%

Marks and Spencer Group Dividend Announcement

The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.64.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.0315 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 118.0%.

About Marks and Spencer Group

(Get Free Report)

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Food on the Move' products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marks and Spencer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marks and Spencer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.