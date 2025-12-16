Telecom Italia (OTCMKTS:TIIAY) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s Why

Telecom Italia S.P.A. (OTCMKTS:TIIAY – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 62,661 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 208% from the previous session’s volume of 20,341 shares.The stock last traded at $5.90 and had previously closed at $5.98.
Separately, Oddo Bhf lowered Telecom Italia to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Telecom Italia has an average rating of “Buy”.
Telecom Italia S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of fixed and mobile telecommunications services in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations segments. It offers fixed and mobile voice and Internet, and public telephony services, as well as products managed and developed for individuals and families; and voice, data, and Internet services and products, and information and communications technology solutions for top, public sector and large account customers.
