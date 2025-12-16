Keppel REIT (OTCMKTS:KREVF) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Keppel REIT (OTCMKTS:KREVF – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.8037, but opened at $0.65. Keppel REIT shares last traded at $0.65, with a volume of 2,000 shares changing hands.
Keppel REIT Stock Down 19.1%
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.75.
About Keppel REIT
Listed by way of an introduction on 28 April 2006, Keppel REIT is one of Asia's leading real estate investment trusts with a portfolio of prime commercial assets in Asia Pacific's key business districts. Keppel REIT's objective is to generate stable income and sustainable long-term total return for its Unitholders by owning and investing in a portfolio of quality income-producing commercial real estate and real estate-related assets in Asia Pacific.
