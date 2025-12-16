iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $74.86, but opened at $69.20. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF shares last traded at $69.0290, with a volume of 20,024 shares traded.
iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Stock Down 7.8%
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.38. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41 and a beta of 1.10.
iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be issued a $5.3322 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a yield of 1,536.0%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Exponential Technologies ETF
About iShares Exponential Technologies ETF
The iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (XT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that provides exposure to firms from developed and emerging markets, which create or use exponential technologies as defined by Morningstar.
