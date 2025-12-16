iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $74.86, but opened at $69.20. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF shares last traded at $69.0290, with a volume of 20,024 shares traded.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Stock Down 7.8%

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.38. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41 and a beta of 1.10.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be issued a $5.3322 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a yield of 1,536.0%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Exponential Technologies ETF

About iShares Exponential Technologies ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Capital Partners LLC now owns 31,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 67,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,407,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Courier Capital LLC grew its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 13,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period.

The iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (XT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that provides exposure to firms from developed and emerging markets, which create or use exponential technologies as defined by Morningstar.

