Sendas Distribuidora (OTCMKTS:ASAIY) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Sendas Distribuidora S.A. Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:ASAIY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.72, but opened at $7.30. Sendas Distribuidora shares last traded at $7.17, with a volume of 2,043 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ASAIY shares. Citigroup cut Sendas Distribuidora from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 27th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Sendas Distribuidora from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Sendas Distribuidora from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.22.

Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. As of April 22, 2021, the company operated 185 stores under the AssaÃ­ banner, as well as 10 distribution centers. It serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals.

