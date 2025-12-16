Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Shares of Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. (OTCMKTS:SHECY – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.06, but opened at $15.27. Shin-Etsu Chemical shares last traded at $15.37, with a volume of 44,287 shares.
Separately, Zacks Research raised Shin-Etsu Chemical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.
Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter. Shin-Etsu Chemical had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 19.32%. On average, research analysts forecast that Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Shin-Etsu Chemical Co, Ltd. provides infrastructure, electronics, and functional materials in Japan. It is also involved in processing and specialized related services. The company operates through Infrastructure Materials; Electronics Materials; Functional Materials; and Processing and Specialized Services segments.
