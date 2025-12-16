iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $84.87, but opened at $81.11. iShares MSCI Japan ETF shares last traded at $81.0970, with a volume of 1,867,686 shares changing hands.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.70. The firm has a market cap of $15.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.68.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Japan ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EWJ. RoundAngle Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. RoundAngle Advisors LLC now owns 25,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 29,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 22,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

About iShares MSCI Japan ETF

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

