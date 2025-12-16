Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.27, but opened at $11.62. Gilat Satellite Networks shares last traded at $11.5140, with a volume of 305,763 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research cut shares of Gilat Satellite Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Wall Street Zen cut Gilat Satellite Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 18th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Gilat Satellite Networks in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Gilat Satellite Networks in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $659.97 million, a PE ratio of 28.14 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.15.

Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $117.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.19 million. Gilat Satellite Networks had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 6.03%. Research analysts expect that Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILT. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new position in Gilat Satellite Networks during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Gilat Satellite Networks during the third quarter worth $64,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 383.1% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 5,783 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 4,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks during the 3rd quarter worth $76,000. 35.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite-based broadband communication solutions in Israel, the United States, Peru, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Satellite Networks, Integrated Solutions, and Network Infrastructure and Services. Its portfolio consists of cloud-based satellite network platform, very small aperture terminals, amplifiers, modems, on-the-move antennas, solid state power amplifiers, block upconverters, transceivers, and defense ground systems and field services.

