The Bankers Investment Trust (LON:BNKR) Insider Purchases £418.95 in Stock

The Bankers Investment Trust PLC (LON:BNKR – Get Free Report) insider Ankush Nandra acquired 315 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 133 per share, with a total value of £418.95.

The Bankers Investment Trust Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of The Bankers Investment Trust stock traded down GBX 1.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 131.40. 1,597,513 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,426,064. The company has a quick ratio of 8.27, a current ratio of 45.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.63. The firm has a market cap of £1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.04 and a beta of 0.60. The Bankers Investment Trust PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 94.10 and a 1 year high of GBX 135.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 131.68 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 125.92.

Get The Bankers Investment Trust alerts:

About The Bankers Investment Trust

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Over the long term, the Company aims to achieve capital growth in excess of the FTSE World Index and dividend growth greater than inflation, as measured by the UK Consumer Price Index (‘CPI’), by investing in companies listed throughout the world.

Receive News & Ratings for The Bankers Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bankers Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.