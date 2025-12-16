TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) CEO James Labe Purchases 30,000 Shares

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG – Get Free Report) CEO James Labe bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.46 per share, for a total transaction of $193,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,474,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,522,259.64. This trade represents a 2.08% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

James Labe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 12th, James Labe purchased 19,919 shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.64 per share, with a total value of $132,262.16.

On Thursday, December 11th, James Labe acquired 24,590 shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.69 per share, with a total value of $164,507.10.

On Wednesday, December 10th, James Labe acquired 27,200 shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.78 per share, for a total transaction of $184,416.00.

On Friday, December 5th, James Labe bought 47,741 shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.81 per share, with a total value of $325,116.21.

On Thursday, December 4th, James Labe purchased 47,713 shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.62 per share, with a total value of $315,860.06.

On Wednesday, December 3rd, James Labe purchased 24,000 shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.57 per share, for a total transaction of $157,680.00.

On Monday, December 1st, James Labe acquired 50,000 shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.40 per share, for a total transaction of $320,000.00.

On Monday, November 24th, James Labe acquired 50,000 shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.31 per share, with a total value of $315,500.00.

On Friday, November 21st, James Labe bought 39,760 shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.30 per share, with a total value of $250,488.00.

On Thursday, November 20th, James Labe bought 42,999 shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.28 per share, for a total transaction of $270,033.72.

Shares of NYSE TPVG traded down $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.19. 186,509 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 328,220. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.87 million, a P/E ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.35. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. has a 52-week low of $5.24 and a 52-week high of $8.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.96 and a 200-day moving average of $6.43.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC ( NYSE:TPVG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The investment management company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $22.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.22 million. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a net margin of 36.02% and a return on equity of 12.88%. Analysts expect that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 16th. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s payout ratio is presently 108.24%.

TPVG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 6th. UBS Group dropped their price target on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $6.50 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Ethos Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $176,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 16.1% in the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 81,906 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 11,364 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 53.6% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,669 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PharVision Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 15.7% during the first quarter. PharVision Advisers LLC now owns 13,193 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789 shares in the last quarter. 12.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in venture capital-backed companies at the growth stage investments. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, secured and customized loans, equipment financings, revolving loans and direct equity investments.

