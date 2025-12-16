JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Vistra (NYSE:VST) Price Target to $233.00

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $249.00 to $233.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 35.96% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Daiwa America raised shares of Vistra from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Melius started coverage on shares of Vistra in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price target on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Vistra in a report on Monday, December 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Vistra from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $232.40.

Vistra Stock Performance

VST stock traded up $3.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $171.38. 1,208,889 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,209,375. Vistra has a 1-year low of $90.51 and a 1-year high of $219.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.74, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $190.22. The firm has a market cap of $58.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.88, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.39.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.03). Vistra had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 64.04%. The business had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. On average, analysts expect that Vistra will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO James A. Burke sold 41,426 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.32, for a total transaction of $8,339,882.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 246,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,629,809.04. The trade was a 14.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Scott A. Hudson sold 56,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.86, for a total value of $9,456,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 306,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,772,476. The trade was a 15.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 763,830 shares of company stock valued at $150,539,816 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vistra

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra during the third quarter worth $25,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vistra during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in shares of Vistra by 2,700.0% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinpoint Asset Management Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vistra during the third quarter worth $28,000. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Featured Stories

