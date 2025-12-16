Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Price Target Raised to $14.50

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $14.00 to $14.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.70% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Research cut shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. National Bankshares set a $14.50 price objective on Valley National Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Valley National Bancorp to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Valley National Bancorp from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Valley National Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.37.

Get Valley National Bancorp alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp Trading Up 0.0%

Valley National Bancorp stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.92. 1,916,107 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,377,208. The firm has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.17. Valley National Bancorp has a 12-month low of $7.48 and a 12-month high of $12.09.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $511.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.47 million. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 6.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Valley National Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in Valley National Bancorp during the second quarter worth $39,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 11,831.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 5,324 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 77.4% in the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 4,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 244.7% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 4,177 shares in the last quarter. 61.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, private banking, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Valley National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valley National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.