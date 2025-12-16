Cyrela Brazil Realty (OTCMKTS:CYRBY) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Cyrela Brazil Realty SA (OTCMKTS:CYRBY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.81, but opened at $6.02. Cyrela Brazil Realty shares last traded at $5.26, with a volume of 15,692 shares trading hands.

Cyrela Brazil Realty Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 8.45, a quick ratio of 8.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.25.

About Cyrela Brazil Realty

Cyrela Brazil Realty SA Empreendimentos e Participações develops and constructs residential properties in Brazil. It also provides real estate services, such as construction management and technical consultancy services. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

