STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.56, but opened at $24.48. STAAR Surgical shares last traded at $24.6150, with a volume of 212,526 shares.

STAA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on STAAR Surgical from $28.00 to $30.75 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of STAAR Surgical from $28.00 to $30.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $23.42.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.65. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.57 and a beta of 1.01.

In other news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. purchased 797,486 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.86 per share, with a total value of $22,217,959.96. Following the acquisition, the insider owned 15,019,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,443,019.26. This trade represents a 5.61% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 1,500,000 shares of company stock valued at $41,061,615 in the last ninety days. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 1,693.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,044 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 227,320 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,008,000 after purchasing an additional 24,339 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,763,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 156,225 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after buying an additional 33,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 1,564.0% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 2,679 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 2,518 shares during the last quarter. 96.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia.

