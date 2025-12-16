Ascentage Pharma Group International (NASDAQ:AAPG) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Shares of Ascentage Pharma Group International – Unsponsored ADR (NASDAQ:AAPG – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $27.60, but opened at $28.42. Ascentage Pharma Group International shares last traded at $29.26, with a volume of 2,005 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AAPG. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Ascentage Pharma Group International in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial set a $51.00 target price on shares of Ascentage Pharma Group International in a report on Monday, November 24th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Ascentage Pharma Group International in a report on Monday, November 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Ascentage Pharma Group International in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ascentage Pharma Group International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.76.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AAPG. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ascentage Pharma Group International during the 1st quarter worth about $3,511,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Ascentage Pharma Group International by 149.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 10,988 shares in the last quarter. XY Capital Ltd lifted its stake in Ascentage Pharma Group International by 224.2% during the third quarter. XY Capital Ltd now owns 18,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 12,530 shares during the period. Tema Etfs LLC acquired a new stake in Ascentage Pharma Group International during the second quarter valued at approximately $610,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Ascentage Pharma Group International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $391,000.

Ascentage Pharma Group International Co, Ltd. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engages in the development of novel therapies for cancers, hepatitis B virus, or HBV, and age-related diseases. The company was founded by Da Jun Yang, Wang Shao Meng and Ming Guo in May 2009 and is headquartered in Suzhou, China.

