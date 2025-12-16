Insider Buying: MotorCycle (ASX:MTO) Insider Buys A$157,500.00 in Stock

MotorCycle Holdings Limited (ASX:MTO – Get Free Report) insider Robert Cassen acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$3.15 per share, for a total transaction of A$157,500.00.

MotorCycle Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.19, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $132.85 million, a P/E ratio of 9.40, a P/E/G ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.26.

Get MotorCycle alerts:

MotorCycle Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

MotorCycle Holdings Limited owns and operates motorcycle dealerships in Australia. It operates through two segments, Motorcycle Retailing and Motorcycle Accessories Wholesaling. The company is involved in the sale of new motorcycles, used motorcycles, accessories and parts, and mechanical protection plan contracts; wholesaling and retailing of motorcycle accessories; and financing and insurance services for motorcycle purchases through third-party sources, as well as servicing and repair of motorcycles.

Receive News & Ratings for MotorCycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MotorCycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.