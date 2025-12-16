Insider Buying: MotorCycle (ASX:MTO) Insider Buys A$157,500.00 in Stock

MotorCycle Holdings Limited (ASX:MTO – Get Free Report) insider Robert Cassen acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$3.15 per share, for a total transaction of A$157,500.00.
MotorCycle Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.19, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $132.85 million, a P/E ratio of 9.40, a P/E/G ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.26.
MotorCycle Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than MotorCycle
- What is a Special Dividend?
- Western Digital’s Nasdaq-100 Entry Caps Its AI-Driven Comeback
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Paramount Threw a Wrench in Netflix’s Bid to Acquire Warner Bros.
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- 3 Healthcare Giants Just Raised Dividends—Here’s Who Pays the Most
Receive News & Ratings for MotorCycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MotorCycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.