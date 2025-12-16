Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

Aviva PLC (OTCMKTS:AVVIY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.59, but opened at $18.17. Aviva shares last traded at $18.1050, with a volume of 1,611 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Aviva from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Wall Street Zen raised Aviva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised Aviva to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Aviva from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.73.

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

