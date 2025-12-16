Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

Aviva PLC (OTCMKTS:AVVIY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.59, but opened at $18.17. Aviva shares last traded at $18.1050, with a volume of 1,611 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Aviva from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Wall Street Zen raised Aviva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised Aviva to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Aviva from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.
View Our Latest Research Report on AVVIY
Aviva Price Performance
About Aviva
Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Aviva
- 3 Dividend Kings To Consider
- Western Digital’s Nasdaq-100 Entry Caps Its AI-Driven Comeback
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- Paramount Threw a Wrench in Netflix’s Bid to Acquire Warner Bros.
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Healthcare Giants Just Raised Dividends—Here’s Who Pays the Most
Receive News & Ratings for Aviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.