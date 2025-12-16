Secom (OTCMKTS:SOMLY) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

Secom Co. (OTCMKTS:SOMLY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.96, but opened at $9.40. Secom shares last traded at $9.0325, with a volume of 7,206 shares changing hands.

Secom Stock Up 0.7%

The company has a market cap of $16.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Secom (OTCMKTS:SOMLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter. Secom had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 8.65%.

About Secom

SECOM CO., LTD., together with its subsidiaries, provides security services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Security Services, Fire Protection Services, Medical Services, Insurance Services, Geospatial Information Services, BPO and ICT Services, and Other Services. The Security Services segment offers static guard, armored car, merchandise, and other services, as well as online security systems.

