Papa John’s International Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 30,652 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 498% compared to the average volume of 5,124 call options.

Institutional Trading of Papa John’s International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 4,646.7% in the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Papa John’s International by 937.8% during the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 851 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Papa John’s International by 181.8% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in shares of Papa John’s International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 7,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the last quarter.

Papa John’s International Trading Down 0.9%

NASDAQ:PZZA traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $41.20. The stock had a trading volume of 216,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,379,087. Papa John’s International has a 1-year low of $30.16 and a 1-year high of $55.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.22. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 36.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.16.

Papa John’s International Announces Dividend

Papa John’s International ( NASDAQ:PZZA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $508.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.67 million. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 1.79%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Papa John’s International will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 17th. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 164.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on PZZA. Zacks Research downgraded Papa John’s International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Papa John’s International in a report on Monday, November 10th. Stephens reduced their price objective on Papa John’s International from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Papa John’s International in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Papa John’s International to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.50.

About Papa John’s International

Papa John’s International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-owned Restaurants, North America Franchising, North America Commissaries, International Operations, and All Others. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of retail sales of pizza and side items, breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned and bottled beverages.

