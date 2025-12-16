Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:WGMI)

Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF (NASDAQ:WGMI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 5,288 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 152% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,098 put options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WGMI. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 27,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 18,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Strategic Advocates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF by 157.7% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373 shares during the period. Finally, Nwam LLC grew its holdings in Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF by 9.7% during the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 28,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540 shares during the period. 24.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF Stock Down 2.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:WGMI traded down $0.83 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.10. 208,417 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 698,958. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.32. Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $11.09 and a 12-month high of $67.89.

About Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF

The Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF (WGMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund provides active exposure to companies that derive at least 50% of their revenue from bitcoin mining operations and/or services related to bitcoin mining. WGMI was launched on Feb 7, 2022 and is managed by Valkyrie.

