Equinor ASA Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:EQNR)

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 8,984 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 333% compared to the typical volume of 2,074 put options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Friday, October 31st. DZ Bank cut Equinor ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Equinor ASA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and ten have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equinor ASA currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $22.71.

Get Equinor ASA alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on EQNR

Equinor ASA Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EQNR traded down $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.46. 898,223 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,985,477. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.37. Equinor ASA has a 52 week low of $21.41 and a 52 week high of $28.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.65.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $26.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.26 billion. Equinor ASA had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 14.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Equinor ASA will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Equinor ASA Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.6%. This is a positive change from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 14th. Equinor ASA’s payout ratio is 57.35%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equinor ASA

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,314,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 21,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 6,840 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 1,437.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,286,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,741,000 after buying an additional 2,137,642 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Equinor ASA by 4.6% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 877,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,386,000 after buying an additional 38,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new stake in Equinor ASA in the third quarter valued at about $21,366,000. 5.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Equinor ASA

(Get Free Report)

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equinor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.