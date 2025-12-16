Outokumpu (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Outokumpu (OTCMKTS:OUTKY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.21, but opened at $2.37. Outokumpu shares last traded at $2.37, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms recently issued reports on OUTKY. Zacks Research cut shares of Outokumpu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Danske upgraded shares of Outokumpu to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Outokumpu in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Outokumpu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.
Outokumpu Stock Up 7.2%
Outokumpu (OTCMKTS:OUTKY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Outokumpu had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a negative return on equity of 2.90%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Outokumpu will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.
Outokumpu Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 16th were paid a $0.0343 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 297.0%. Outokumpu’s payout ratio is currently -33.33%.
About Outokumpu
Outokumpu Oyj produces and sells various stainless steel products in Finland, other European countries, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Europe, Americas, and Ferrochrome. It offers cold rolled coils, strips, and sheets; hot rolled coils, strips, and plates; quarto plates; precision strips; and specialized components, such as welded stainless-steel I-beams, H-beams, hollow-section tubes, bent profiles, structural sections, hardened and customized press plates, suction roll shells, and blancs and disks.
