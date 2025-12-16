Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.02 and last traded at $13.93, with a volume of 87319 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.89.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GLDD shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, CJS Securities raised shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Great Lakes Dredge & Dock alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on GLDD

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $943.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.81.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $195.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.30 million. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 9.65%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Great Lakes Dredge & Dock

In other Great Lakes Dredge & Dock news, SVP David Johanson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total value of $130,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 94,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,224,700.26. This trade represents a 9.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Great Lakes Dredge & Dock

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MAI Capital Management grew its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 79.2% during the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,161 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the period. State of Wyoming raised its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 36,148 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 3.2% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 41,256 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 8.1% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,175 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 0.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 188,570 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp. engages in the provision of dredging services. Its projects include channel and port maintenance, channel deepening and port expansion, coastal protection and restoration, as well as land reclamation. The company was founded by William A. Lydon and Frederick C. Drews in 1890 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.