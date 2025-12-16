Rezolve AI (NASDAQ:RZLV) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

Rezolve AI PLC (NASDAQ:RZLV – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.32, but opened at $3.00. Rezolve AI shares last traded at $3.0450, with a volume of 34,649,502 shares changing hands.

RZLV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Rezolve AI in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Rezolve AI from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Rezolve AI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 11th. Maxim Group increased their price objective on Rezolve AI from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their target price on Rezolve AI from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.68.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in Rezolve AI by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 21,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 2,661 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Rezolve AI by 32.1% in the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 12,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,975 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Rezolve AI by 11.8% in the third quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 30,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 3,242 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Rezolve AI by 58.4% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 5,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Rezolve AI by 34.6% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 6,444 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

Rezolve AI Plc operates in the mobile commerce industry with its cutting-edge engagement platform powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning. It develops AI-based mobile commerce and engagement solutions, simplifying the purchasing process by providing relevant information and facilitating seamless transactions with a single tap.

