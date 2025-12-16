Rezolve AI (NASDAQ:RZLV) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

Rezolve AI PLC (NASDAQ:RZLV – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.32, but opened at $3.00. Rezolve AI shares last traded at $3.0450, with a volume of 34,649,502 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
RZLV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Rezolve AI in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Rezolve AI from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Rezolve AI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 11th. Maxim Group increased their price objective on Rezolve AI from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their target price on Rezolve AI from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.00.
Rezolve AI Stock Up 33.8%
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rezolve AI
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in Rezolve AI by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 21,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 2,661 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Rezolve AI by 32.1% in the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 12,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,975 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Rezolve AI by 11.8% in the third quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 30,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 3,242 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Rezolve AI by 58.4% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 5,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Rezolve AI by 34.6% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 6,444 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.96% of the company’s stock.
About Rezolve AI
Rezolve AI Plc operates in the mobile commerce industry with its cutting-edge engagement platform powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning. It develops AI-based mobile commerce and engagement solutions, simplifying the purchasing process by providing relevant information and facilitating seamless transactions with a single tap.
