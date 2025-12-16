Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS)

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 3,112 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 2,155% compared to the typical daily volume of 138 put options.

In other Integral Ad Science news, CEO Lisa Utzschneider sold 17,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.19, for a total transaction of $175,950.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 415,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,231,835.67. This represents a 3.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Alexis Gil II sold 25,901 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total transaction of $263,672.18. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 145,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,477,525.20. The trade was a 15.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 72,912 shares of company stock valued at $743,518 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Integral Ad Science by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,090,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,267,000 after buying an additional 41,683 shares during the period. Sunriver Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Integral Ad Science by 8.0% during the second quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 8,822,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,318,000 after purchasing an additional 656,140 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Integral Ad Science by 10.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,949,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,503,000 after purchasing an additional 542,771 shares during the period. P2 Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Integral Ad Science by 2.1% during the second quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,910,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,802,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corvex Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science in the first quarter valued at $21,101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets set a $10.30 price target on Integral Ad Science and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Integral Ad Science from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Integral Ad Science from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded shares of Integral Ad Science from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.30 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.52.

Integral Ad Science stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.28. 122,619 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,573,455. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.59. Integral Ad Science has a 1 year low of $6.26 and a 1 year high of $11.43.

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). Integral Ad Science had a return on equity of 4.45% and a net margin of 7.91%.The business had revenue of $154.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.18 million. On average, analysts forecast that Integral Ad Science will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Ireland, Germany, Italy, Singapore, Australia, Japan, India, and the Nordics. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers return on ad spend needs; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

