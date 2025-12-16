JPMorgan Chase & Co. Issues Positive Forecast for Flagstar Bank, National Association (NYSE:FLG) Stock Price

Flagstar Bank, National Association (NYSE:FLG – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.55% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on FLG. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Flagstar Bank, National Association from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Flagstar Bank, National Association in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.50 target price on shares of Flagstar Bank, National Association in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Flagstar Bank, National Association from $13.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Flagstar Bank, National Association in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.14.

FLG traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 458,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,940,771. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.74 and its 200-day moving average is $11.76. Flagstar Bank, National Association has a 52 week low of $8.56 and a 52 week high of $13.35. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of -13.40 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Flagstar Bank, National Association (NYSE:FLG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $498.00 million during the quarter. Flagstar Bank, National Association had a negative net margin of 7.06% and a negative return on equity of 3.80%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Flagstar Bank, National Association will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Flagstar Bank, National Association by 28.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 10,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,248 shares during the last quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bank, National Association in the 3rd quarter valued at $170,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Flagstar Bank, National Association by 268.4% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 345,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,996,000 after purchasing an additional 252,053 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Flagstar Bank, National Association during the 3rd quarter worth $374,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bank, National Association during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

Flagstar Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company’s deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

