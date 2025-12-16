JPMorgan Chase & Co. Issues Positive Forecast for First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Stock Price

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $2,300.00 to $2,500.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the bank’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 20.42% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on FCNCA. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on First Citizens BancShares from $2,250.00 to $1,950.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Wall Street Zen cut First Citizens BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, September 28th. Citigroup reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $2,400.00 to $2,190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Monday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, First Citizens BancShares presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,149.09.

Shares of FCNCA traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2,076.04. The stock had a trading volume of 8,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,277. First Citizens BancShares has a 52-week low of $1,473.62 and a 52-week high of $2,412.93. The firm has a market cap of $25.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,837.62 and its 200 day moving average is $1,902.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The bank reported $44.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $41.51 by $3.11. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 11.09%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First Citizens BancShares will post 167.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. purchased 135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,629.67 per share, with a total value of $220,005.45. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,118,176.09. The trade was a 5.64% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ellen R. Alemany acquired 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,000.00 per share, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 300 shares in the company, valued at $300,000. This represents a ? increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 13.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FCNCA. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 100.0% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 16 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 500.0% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 18 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Steph & Co. bought a new stake in First Citizens BancShares during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in First Citizens BancShares in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

