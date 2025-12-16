Arm Holdings PLC ADRhedged (NYSEARCA:ARMH) Declares $1.23 Dividend

Arm Holdings PLC ADRhedged (NYSEARCA:ARMH – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 1.2271 per share on Wednesday, December 24th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 16th.

Arm Holdings PLC ADRhedged Stock Down 10.7%

Shares of NYSEARCA:ARMH traded down $6.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.19. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 535. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.77. Arm Holdings PLC ADRhedged has a one year low of $38.65 and a one year high of $77.97. The company has a market cap of $511,890.00, a P/E ratio of 45.30 and a beta of 5.01.

Arm Holdings PLC ADRhedged Company Profile

The Arm Holdings PLC ADRhedged (ARMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR index. The fund provides exposure to Arm Holdings ADR, while using swaps to hedge daily currency fluctuations. The fund aims to provide the total return performance of Arm Holdings Plc, in its local market, to US investors.

