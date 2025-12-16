Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Price Target Raised to $125.00

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 24.66% from the company’s previous close.

PNFP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James Financial raised Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Monday, December 8th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $122.00 target price for the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Monday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.62.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of PNFP traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $100.27. 79,479 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 855,835. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.31. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 12-month low of $81.57 and a 12-month high of $127.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.06.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.22. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The business had revenue of $544.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 7.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 6,775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $630,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 202,505 shares in the company, valued at $18,832,965. This trade represents a 3.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director G Kennedy Thompson bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $87.63 per share, for a total transaction of $438,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 33,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,924,388.36. This represents a 17.62% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pinnacle Financial Partners

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,128,000. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 984.5% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 165,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,487,000 after acquiring an additional 149,895 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 684.3% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd increased its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 80.6% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caerus Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $675,000. 87.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and provides treasury management services, which includes online wire origination, enhanced ACH origination services, positive pay, zero balance and sweep accounts, automated bill pay services, electronic receivables processing, lockbox processing, and merchant card acceptance services.

