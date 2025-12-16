Barrington Research Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY)

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by analysts at Barrington Research in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $14.00 price objective on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Barrington Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 24.47% from the company’s current price.

XRAY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen lowered DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 18th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Mizuho set a $13.00 price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Monday, December 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $15.15.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Stock Down 1.3%

NASDAQ XRAY traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.25. 349,553 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,133,010. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 12-month low of $9.85 and a 12-month high of $20.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.70.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $904.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $900.33 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 24.34% and a positive return on equity of 17.10%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. DENTSPLY SIRONA has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.600-1.600 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, Director Gregory T. Lucier sold 82,200 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total transaction of $915,708.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XRAY. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 58,952 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 61,873 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.0% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 98,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 49.7% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 3,557 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 5.3% during the third quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 25,774 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

