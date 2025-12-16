UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after Bank of America upgraded the stock from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The stock had previously closed at $42.69, but opened at $44.37. Bank of America now has a $60.30 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $44.00. UBS Group shares last traded at $44.36, with a volume of 1,013,323 shares.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Monday, November 24th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of UBS Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of UBS Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UBS Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.30.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in UBS Group in the third quarter worth $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in UBS Group by 118.4% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 821 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Maseco LLP bought a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the second quarter worth $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of UBS Group by 75.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 853 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in UBS Group in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.93. The company has a market capitalization of $142.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $12.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.68 billion. UBS Group had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 8.31%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. UBS Group’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that UBS Group AG will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

