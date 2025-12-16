Insider Buying: Eagers Automotive (ASX:APE) Insider Purchases 100,000 Shares of Stock

Eagers Automotive Limited (ASX:APE – Get Free Report) insider Nicholas Politis bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$24.44 per share, with a total value of A$2,443,500.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.45, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.83, a PEG ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.61.

Eagers Automotive Limited, an automotive retail company, owns and operates motor vehicle dealerships in Australia and New Zealand. It operates in two segments, Car Retailing and Property. The Car Retailing segment offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle maintenance and repair services, vehicle parts, service contracts, vehicle brokerage services, vehicle protection products, and other aftermarket products.

