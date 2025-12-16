Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Given New $830.00 Price Target at Wolfe Research

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Wolfe Research from $870.00 to $830.00 in a research note published on Monday,MarketScreener reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on INTU. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Intuit from $870.00 to $810.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Intuit from $770.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Intuit from $815.00 to $803.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Zacks Research lowered Intuit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $875.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $796.60.

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $653.58 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Intuit has a twelve month low of $532.65 and a twelve month high of $813.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.87 billion, a PE ratio of 44.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $656.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $703.85.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The software maker reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 21.19%.The business’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.50 earnings per share. Intuit has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.630-3.680 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intuit will post 14.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 9th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 32.81%.

In related news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $659.95, for a total transaction of $219,763.35. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 13,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,893,486.20. This represents a 2.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $677.06, for a total value of $792,160.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 1,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $876,792.70. The trade was a 47.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 269,799 shares of company stock worth $176,627,160. 2.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its position in Intuit by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 771 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in Intuit by 3.9% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 376 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC grew its position in Intuit by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. May Hill Capital LLC raised its position in Intuit by 4.2% during the second quarter. May Hill Capital LLC now owns 345 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, Peloton Wealth Strategists boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 0.3% during the first quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 4,414 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,710,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

