Gatekeeper Systems (CVE:GSI) Trading 7.4% Higher – Should You Buy?

Gatekeeper Systems Inc. (CVE:GSI – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 7.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$2.20 and last traded at C$2.19. Approximately 280,626 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 290,308 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.04.

Gatekeeper Systems Trading Up 9.3%

The stock has a market capitalization of C$245.94 million, a PE ratio of -111.50 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 8.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$2.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.76.

About Gatekeeper Systems

(Get Free Report)

Gatekeeper Systems Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells video security solutions for mobile and extreme environments in Canada and the United States. The company offers interior and exterior cameras, and mobile data collectors; G4 Viewer that revolutionizes video management for fleet monitoring; AI Dash Cam, an AI-based dash cam that offers driver status monitor and advanced driver assistance systems; wireless systems, such as access points, mobile wireless modules, mobile Wi-Fi systems, and yard guards; and CLARITY, an integrated video and passenger counting school bus operating platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gatekeeper Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gatekeeper Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.