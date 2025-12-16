Sampo (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) Hits New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Sampo PLC (OTCMKTS:SAXPY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $23.67 and last traded at $23.66, with a volume of 773 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.28.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sampo in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Sampo from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sampo currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $126.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.40.

Sampo (OTCMKTS:SAXPY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion.

Sampo Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of non-life insurance products and services in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Estonia, Lithuania, Latvia, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through If, Topdanmark, Hastings, Mandatum, and Holding segments. It offers property, casualty, liability, accident, sickness, household, homeowner, motor, travel, marine, aviation, transport, forest, livestock, health, workers compensation, car, van, and bike insurance services, as well as reinsurance services.

